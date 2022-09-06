Pixies share ‘Dregs of the Wine’, the latest single from their upcoming album ‘Doggerel’

Pixies have today (September 6) released ‘Dregs of the Wine’, the latest single from the rock band’s forthcoming album titled ‘Doggerel’.

The song sees Pixies reflect on a hedonistic lifestyle, singing of alcohol-fuelled trips to Brazil before frontman Black Francis begs the ultimate question on the song’s thunderous chorus “Are gonna make it?”, he sings atop clamorous drum beats, “We gotta face it.”

Listen to ‘Dregs of the Wine’ below.

Alongside Black Francis, the song is co-written by Joey Santiago, marking the Pixies guitarist’s first writing credits across the band’s seven-album discography. Speaking of the song in a press statement, Santiago said ‘Dregs of the Wine’ was borne out of a “zombie state” while mindlessly strumming his guitar.

“I guess I was in kind of a zombie state, just playing,” Santiago recalled, “my girlfriend, unbeknownst to me, was recording me. She played it back to me, and I go, ‘Fuck! Hold on a second here! This stuff is good!’”

Further elaborating on the song’s meaning, Black Francis — real name Charles Thompson IV — said ‘Dregs of the Wine’ is about “living in Los Angeles in the ‘90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

‘Dregs of the Wine’ follows the release of Pixies’ previous singles ‘There’s a Moon On’ and ‘Vault of Heaven’, all of which are lifted from the band’s upcoming eighth studio album ‘Doggerel’, set for release on September 30. Announced in June of this year, ‘Doggerel’ will form the follow-up to Pixies’ most recent album, ‘Beneath the Eyrie’, which was released in 2019.

Speaking of ‘Doggerel’ — which was accompanied by a making-of documentary in June — Francis told NME that the album comes as a result of the band “getting better at what we do”, allowing them “to get a little more cinematic.”

“Gradually over the years we’ve been building up different kinds of muscles and we have a cosmopolitan sophistication that we’re able to tap into on this record more than we’ve been able to before,” Francis said.