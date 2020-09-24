Watch Pixies’ epic cinematic video for their new single ‘Hear Me Out’

Pixies have shared an epic cinematic video for their new single ‘Hear Me Out’ – watch it below.

The clip features a western style scenario while the stomping song plays in the background.

The track, which comes from the sessions for the band’s 2019 album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, is set to appear on a new AA-side 12″ vinyl alongside a T-Rex cover of ‘Mambo Sun’. It will come out physically on October 16.

You can also listen to Pixies’ new single below.

The new AA-side follows Pixies’ seventh album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, which came out last September. The band then released a collection of demos recorded before the album this January.

Reviewing ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, NME wrote: “Steeped in their idiosyncrasies, this is the most comfortably confident that Pixies have sounded in years. With Francis’ hallucinogenic world growing more widescreen, Joey Santiago’s fretwork is wizardly and wonderful, while the basslines and backing vocals of Paz Lenchantin now feel intrinsically threaded through Pixies’ DNA. It adds up to one hell of an adventure in sound.

“They’ll probably always live in the shadow of their impeccable 88-91 purple patch, but ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ is still arguably their most consistent body of work since their 2004 reformation and certainly their most inventive in 28 years.

“What a spooky surprise – that this incarnation of Pixies would turn out to be such a dark, dark horse.”