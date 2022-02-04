PJ Harvey appears to be back in the studio working on new music

PJ Harvey looks like she might be back in the studio working on new music, if her latest social media post is any indication.

Earlier today (February 4), the iconic singer-songwriter shared a series of black and white photos of herself in the studio, taken by Steve Gullick, seemingly teasing the arrival of new music.

Dated 2022, the three pics show Harvey playing a guitar, fiddling with some guitar pedals, and sitting in front of a mic stand. No further information or context has been shared.

Advertisement

You can take a look at the shots below:

Harvey’s last solo full-length was 2016’s ‘The Hope Six Demolition Project’, which featured the tracks ‘The Wheel’, ‘The Community Of Hope’ and ‘The Orange Monkey’.

In 2019, she composed the complete score for the stage play of All About Eve, directed by Ivo Van Hove and starring Lily James and Gillian Anderson.

The celebrated artist’s discography has been the subject of a comprehensive reissue campaign by UMC/Island and Beggars over the last two years, who are aiming to “celebrate every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times”.

Previous vinyl reissues from PJ Harvey have included ‘Dry’, ‘Rid Of Me’, ‘To Bring Your Love’, ‘Stories From The City’, ‘Is This Desire?’, ‘Let England Shake’ and her second collaborative album with John Parish, ‘A Woman A Man Walked By’.

Advertisement

The next album in her discography that is set to get a reissue is 2016’s ‘The Hope Six Demolition Project’. Set to be released on March 11, it is the final entry in the reissue series.

Harvey is also gearing up to release a new narrative poem titled Orlam.

The singer-songwriter wrote on her official website in November that the book is “the product of six years’ intense writing”, confirming a publication date of April 28, 2022. You can pre-order it from here.