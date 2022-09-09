PJ Harvey announces 59-track ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ collection

PJ Harvey has announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’.

The compilation, which will be available in a three-CD or six-LP format on November 4, catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day. See the full tracklist below.

To coincide with the announcement, Harvey has shared three of the songs that will feature on the upcoming compilation. Those tracks are previously-unreleased demos of ‘Dry’ and ‘Missed’, along with the song ‘Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name’, which originally featured as a B-side to Harvey’s 1995 ‘To Bring You My Love’ single ‘Down by the Water’.

“To have this collection of songs released to the world means a great deal to me,” Harvey said in a statement. “For every album song I have written there have been accompanying brother-sister songs that for many reasons don’t quite have their place in the world at that time, but do find their way eventually, and are no less important for being later.

She continued: “In fact some of these lesser-known works are closer to my heart. Now having all these works collected and released together in their own right feels at last to give them the place in the world they deserve. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I do.”

‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ will complete Harvey’s long-running archival project, which has seen her release reissues of several older albums with bonus material often including rarities such as demos and B-sides. The most recent – a reissue of 2016’s ‘The Hope Six Demolition Project’ – arrived earlier this year.

Back in February, Harvey shared a series of photographs of herself in the studio, prompting speculation her 10th studio album could be on the way. In June, Harvey provided an update on the forthcoming album, telling Rolling Stone she was “very pleased with it” and earmarking a 2023 release.

Last month, Harvey shared a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Who By Fire’ for the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.

PJ Harvey’s ‘B-Sides, Demos and Rarities’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Dry – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

2. ‘Man-Size – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

3. ‘Missed – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

4. ‘Highway 61 Revisited – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

5. ‘Me Jane – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

6. ‘Daddy’

7. ‘Lying In The Sun’

8. ‘Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name’

9. ‘Darling Be There’

10. ‘Maniac’

11. ‘One Time Too Many’

12. ‘Harder’

13. ‘Naked Cousin’

14. ‘Losing Ground’

15. ‘Who Will Love Me Now’

16. ‘Why D’ya Go To Cleveland’ (previously unreleased)

17. ‘Instrumental #1’

18. ‘The Northwood’

19. ‘The Bay’

20. ‘Sweeter Than Anything’

21. ‘Instrumental #3’

22. ‘The Faster I Breathe The Further I Go’ (4 Track Version)

23. ‘Nina in Ecstasy 2’

24. ‘Rebecca’

25. ‘Instrumental #2’

26. ‘This Wicked Tongue’

27. ‘Memphis’

28. ’30’

29. ’66 Promises’

30. ‘As Close As This’

31. ‘My Own Private Revolution’

32. ‘Kick It To The Ground’ (4 Track)

33. ‘The Falling’

34. ‘The Phone Song’

35. ‘Bows & Arrows’

36. ‘Angel’

37. ‘Stone’

38. ’97°’

39. ‘Dance’

40. ‘Cat On The Wall – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

41. ‘You Come Through – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

42. ‘Uh Huh Her – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

43. ‘Evol – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

44. ‘Wait’

45. ‘Heaven’

46. ‘Liverpool Tide’

47. ‘The Big Guns Called Me Back Again’

48. ‘The Nightingale’

49. ‘Shaker Aamer’

50. ‘Guilty – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

51. ‘I’ll Be Waiting – Demo’ (previously unreleased demo)

52. ‘Homo Sappy Blues – Demo’ (previously unreleased)

53. ‘The Age Of The Dollar – Demo’ (previously unreleased)

54. ‘The Camp’

55. ‘An Acre Of Land’

56. ‘The Crowded Cell’

57. ‘The Sandman – Demo’

58. ‘The Moth – Demo’

59. ‘Red Right Hand’