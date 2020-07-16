PJ Harvey shares ‘Down By The Water’ demo from ‘To Bring You My Love’ reissue

PJ Harvey has shared an early demo of her 1995 song ‘Down By The Water’ – listen to it below.

The track is taken from the forthcoming reissue of Harvey’s third studio album, ‘To Bring You My Love’, which is due to arrive September 11.

Produced by Harvey with producers Flood and John Parish, and featuring the singles ‘Down By The Water’, ‘C’mon Billy’ and ‘Send His Love To Me’, ‘To Bring You My Love’ was released on February 27, 1995, less than six months after the musician’s ‘4-Track Demos’ project.

It was announced in May that Harvey’s entire back catalogue of albums would be reissued on vinyl over the next 12 months.

UMC/Island and Beggars’ reissue campaign aims to “celebrate every aspect of Harvey’s recording career and afford a comprehensive and exciting look at the evolution of one of the most singular and extraordinary artists of modern times.”

Like with the previous reissues of ‘Dry’ and ‘Rid Of Me’, there is also a companion release of demos, featuring a collection of original cuts from the album including ‘Down By The Water’.

