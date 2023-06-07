PJ Harvey shares single ‘I Inside the Old I Dying’ and announces UK and European tour

PJ Harvey has shared new single ‘I Inside The Old I Dying’, as well as announcing details of a 2023 UK and European tour. See dates and ticket details below.

The double Mercury Prize winner marked her return back in April with the single ‘A Child’s Question, August’ and news of her 10th album ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s ‘The Hope Six Demolition Project‘.

Now, Harvey shares another taster of the record with what she described as “delicate and beautiful song eluded us until the very last day in the studio”.

Advertisement

“Over the previous five weeks we had tried so many times to capture it and failed, and/but then John [Parish, producer and collaborator] reinvented the feel of the guitar pattern,” she explained. “As he was demonstrating it in the control room, Flood [producer] handed me a microphone and pressed record whilst I sat next to John trying to work out how to sing to it. The result somehow captures the ethereal and melancholic longing I was looking for.”

She continued: “In the lyric everyone is waiting for the saviour to reappear – everyone and everything anticipates the arrival of this figure of love and transformation. There is a sense of sexual longing and awakening and of moving from one realm into another – from child to adult, from life to death and the eternal.”

Harvey has also announced a long stretch of UK and European tour dates kicking off in September, which you can check out below. Visit here for tickets, on-sale dates and more information.

SEPTEMBER

22 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

23 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

25 – Barrowland, Glasgow

26 – Barrowland, Glasgow

28 – Roundhouse, London

29 – Roundhouse, London

OCTOBER

2 – Albert Hall, Manchester

3 – Albert Hall, Manchester

6 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

7 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

9 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

10 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

12 – Olympia, Paris

13 – Olympia, Paris

15 – Volkshaus, Zurich

16 – Volkshaus, Zurich

18 – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague

19 – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague

21 – Admiralspalast, Berlin

22 – Admiralspalast, Berlin

24 – Palladium, Warsaw

25 – Palladium, Warsaw

27 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen

28 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen

30 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

31 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

Advertisement

‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, was written over a period of three weeks, although stemmed from ideas dating back to 2017 when she felt she had lost her connection with music.

Seeking to revive her connection with songwriting, the inspiration for the new tracks was uncovered following advice from film-maker Steve McQueen, who told her to ignore the ‘process of writing an album’, and instead rediscover why she first fell in love with “words, images and music”.

The album will see the singer-songwriter return to her roots – inspired by the likes of Nina Simone and Bob Dylan – and provide fans with “a resting space, a solace, a comfort, a balm” which is created to feel “timely for the times we’re in.”

‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, is set for release on July 7 via Partisan, and is produced by long-time collaborators Flood and John Parish. Pre-order the album here.

In the time following ‘The Hope Six Demolition Project’, the artist has worked on a series of other projects. These include composing the complete score for the All About Eve stage play [2019] and contributing to the soundtrack of the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.