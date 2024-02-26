PJ Harvey teams up with Ruth Wilson for ‘Seem An I’ video and announces first North American tour in seven years

PJ Harvey has shared the most video for ‘Seem An I’ which features actor Ruth Wilson.

The video for the song, taken from Harvey’s recent album ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, was shot at Kennel Farm outside Salisbury and was created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director, Colm Bairéad. In recent years, Wilson has appeared in shows including Luther, The Affair and His Dark Materials, while her film credits include Jane Eyre and Saving Mr. Banks.

“Ruth and I became friends after working together on Clio Barnard’s film Dark River,” said Harvey in a press release. “I have always greatly admired Ruth’s work as an actor, so had long harboured a dream that we might work together again in some way.

“When the opportunity to work with Colm Bairéad came up I knew him to be a director Ruth thought highly of, as I did, so it felt right to ask her if she would star in the film. I find the resulting short film beautiful and moving for having Ruth’s magical presence, and Colm’s unique vision.”

Wilson added: “I have always been a huge fan of PJ, so it was a great privilege to work alongside Colm and Polly to bring ‘Seem An I’ to visual life in this mysterious and hypnotic short film. There is no better way to spend a day in the magical world of PJ Harvey.”

Check out the video for ‘Seem An I’ below:

To coincide with the release of the video, Harvey has also announced her first North American tour for this autumn.

The 16-date North American tour commences on September 11 at The Anthem in Washington DC and will make stops throughout the US and Canada before wrapping up at The Greek Theatre in LA on October 14.

Tickets will be on sale from Friday (March 1) – you can see the full list of dates below and buy yours here.

SEPTEMBER

11 – Washington DC, The Anthem

13 – Philadelphia, PA, The Met

15 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

16 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

18 – Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall Fenway

21 – Laval, QC, Place Bell

25 – Toronto, ON, History

26 – Toronto, ON, History

28 – Detroit, MI, Masonic Cathedral Theatre

30 – Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed

OCTOBER

2 – Minneapolis, MN, Palace Theatre

6 – Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre

7 – Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds

10 – San Francisco, CA, Masonic

11 – San Francisco, CA, Masonic

14 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

Harvey will also be headlining both Roskilde and Øya festivals, with appearances at Primavera Sound and Flow Festival also confirmed for this summer.

Meanwhile, she’ll also be playing a huge show at Gunnersbury Park in London in August 2024 with a line-up she herself has curated.

Elsewhere, earlier this month the artist performed Captain Beefheart‘s poem written about her cat during a speech at London’s Michael Werner Gallery, which was opening an exhibition of the cult legend’s paintings.