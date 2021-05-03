Placebo announce new album is finished and “being primed for release”

London rockers Placebo have taken to social media to announce that their new album is ready and “being primed for release”.

In a lengthy Instagram post yesterday (May 2), Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal revealed they’d finished “Album 8”, and hinted at some upcoming live shows. The post also served as a call-out, asking fans what merch they’d like to see.

“NFT’s, posters & art prints, masks, cassette tapes, retro tees, a brand new fan club, even a fanzine, maybe dolls…. what placebostuff would you really like to get your hands on?,” they wrote.

“’New music & concerts!!’ is the rallying cry & we hear you. Please do not despair & trust that Album 8 is finished & being primed for release. We are also presently busy booking live dates.

“In the meantime, what else can we do for you? Can you help us by letting us know what you’re after? We’d love to hear from you. And since we’ll all be seeing a lot more of each other soon, we’d really like to know.”

A release date, title or tracklist for the forthcoming record is yet to be revealed. When released, it will be the band’s first LP in almost nine years, since ‘Loud Like Love’ dropped in 2013.

The band celebrated 20 years last October since the release of their 2000 album ‘Black Market Music’, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes videos. The four-part series was titled Black Market Music Stories, and saw Molko and Olsdal revisit the making of the album.