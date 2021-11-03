Placebo announce new single ‘Surrounded By Spies’

Placebo have announced a new track called ‘Surrounded By Spies’.

The duo – comprised of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal – recently returned with their first single in five years, ‘Beautiful James’. It served as a taste of the group’s forthcoming eighth album, the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Loud Like Love’.

Taking to social media last night (November 2), Placebo confirmed that they’ll share another new song this month. ‘Surrounded By Spies’ is due to arrive next Tuesday (November 9).

You can pre-save it here and see the official artwork below.

During a recent interview, frontman Molko explained that the band had “already finished” their new album before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early 2020.

“We had a lot of get-up-and-go, and then everything that happened, happened, so everything is sort of delayed by about two years now,” he said.

“I know it was frustrating for the fans. It was certainly very frustrating for us as well, the interminable wait to put out new music, but at least it was there. We knew we had it.”

The singer also said that Placebo had switched up their writing process this time around in an effort to “not make it easy on ourselves”.

“I have what I would describe as a boredom problem,” Molko explained. “Stefan [Olsdal, bassist and guitarist] has often said that he’s never met anyone with a lower boredom threshold than myself – and that really influences and informs the way that we work.”

A release date for Placebo’s new album is not yet known, though it is expected to arrive in early 2022. Next summer, the band will perform their only UK festival date of the year at Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering.