Placebo release limited edition vinyl and brand new paint colour

Placebo have released a limited edition vinyl featuring covers of Tears For Fears‘ ‘Shout’ and Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’.

Earlier this month the UK rockers released a cover of Tears For Fears’ 1985 chart-topping single, while Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, which they covered in 2003, has recently seen a huge chart resurgence after being used in Stranger Things.

Now, the band have teamed up with British artist Stuart Semple for a limited edition packaged, double A-side 7 inch vinyl featuring both tracks, designed with a brand new colour.

According a press release, “Placebo paint” is inspired by Semple’s “lifelong love of Placebo”.

“Changing colour in front of your eyes in different lights, PLACEBO morphs from a deep purple hue, through black, into a shimmering blue,” a press statement reads.

Semple as also created an original acrylic and charcoal on a canvas painting using the shade, titled ‘SHOUT’, and forms the cover artwork for the limited edition record.

Speaking about the design, Semple said: “Placebo has always conjured colours in my mind. I’ve been painting along to their records since I was a teenager and that bruise blue-black is something that I feel encompasses the feeling and emotion behind the music.

“When we get our emotions out on the surface and express ourselves, it can look dark and painful, but there’s always a beauty in it,” he added.

“I’ve always loved Placebo’s covers, they always seem to hone in on such important songs for the times we are in. Being in the studio and working with the lyrics from ‘SHOUT’ was amazing in how relevant they are to our lives. I feel like right now a lot of people have a lot of emotion compressed inside.”

He continued that ‘Running Up That Hill’ was a song he had painted to “almost more than any other over the last couple of decades”.

Alongside the vinyl release, Semple and Placebo have created 1,000 limited edition bottles of 100ml Placebo paint, each handmade and arrives in an embossed box.

The vinyl and paint are out December 1, 2022, and are available to pre-order here.