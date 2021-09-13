Placebo tease new song ‘Beautiful James’ arriving this week

Placebo have teased a new song called ‘Beautiful James’, which is to be released this Friday (September 17).

The rockers, who haven’t released an album since 2013’s ‘Loud Like Love‘, today (September 13) shared a picture on Twitter of a billboard displaying the track’s name.

In May, the band comprising Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal said their eighth album was “being primed for release” but nothing has yet materialised. NME can confirm that ‘Beautiful James’ is the name of a new single.

The duo wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in May that their new album is “finished” and also asked fans what kind of merchandise they’d like to see.

“NFT’s, posters & art prints, masks, cassette tapes, retro tees, a brand new fan club, even a fanzine, maybe dolls…. what placebostuff would you really like to get your hands on?” part of the deleted message read.

“New music & concerts!!’ is the rallying cry & we hear you. Please do not despair & trust that Album 8 is finished & being primed for release. We are also presently busy booking live dates.

“In the meantime, what else can we do for you? Can you help us by letting us know what you’re after? We’d love to hear from you. And since we’ll all be seeing a lot more of each other soon, we’d really like to know.”

Earlier this month Placebo announced an exclusive 2022 UK festival show at Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering, which takes place next May at Derbyshire’s Catton Hall.

They will top the bill alongside Patti Smith and The Flaming Lips and will give fans a “tantalising taste of some brand-new material”.