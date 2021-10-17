PLANET announce debut album, ‘Information Overload’

Sydney indie-rockers PLANET have shared the details of their forthcoming debut album, set to land early next year.

Titled ‘Information Overload’, the 12-track offering will feature recent singles ‘Resign’ (which the band followed up with an “isolation version”) and ‘Ship Won’t Change’.

The tracklisting also sports several reimagined versions of PLANET’s earlier tracks, such as ‘Aching Dream’ and ‘You, Just A Little More’ from their 2018 EP, ‘Walking Eight’, and the 2017 standalone single ‘Northern Skyline’.

Should all go to plan, the record – a follow-up to PLANET’s 2020 EP, ‘Maybe Someday’ – will hit shelves on March 11, 2022 via Dew Process.

In a press release, frontman Matty Took described the recording process as “a bit of an Ocean’s Eleven sort of vibe”, with the band tracking most of it in a clandestine fashion.

“I met this guy at a party,” Took explained. “We were kind of on a bit of a bender and he was like, ‘I work at AIM [the Australian Institute of Music]. I do all the troubleshooting for their microphones. Man, no one’s using the studio, you should just come in and record.’”

Lead guitarist Tommy Peppit noted that the band spent roughly two years working on ‘Information Overload’, producing and mixing it themselves alongside collaborator Adrian Bushby (Muse, Foo Fighters, U2). “We’ve put a lot of effort into it and we all feel pretty comfy with it now,” he said.

“Every track has its purpose and I feel Matty has definitely opened up lyrically a bit more touching on struggles that most of us face in relation to mental health and relationships.”

Alongside the details of ‘Information Overload’, PLANET announced a new slate of tour dates for the UK and Ireland. All 13 of the shows are set to go down next May, with tickets for the run on sale next Friday (October 22) from the band’s website.

The tracklisting for ‘Information Overload’ is:

1. ‘Lost My Honesty’

2. ‘Hard To Come By’

3. ‘Resign’

4. ‘Always Something’

5. ‘Northern Skyline’

6. ‘Need More’

7. ‘Ship Won’t Change’

8. ‘Aching Dream’

9. ‘Information Overload’

10. ‘You Just A Little More’

11. ‘Pulse’

12. ‘One To Keep You’