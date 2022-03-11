PLANET drop new single, debut album opener ‘Lost My Honesty’

PLANET have dropped a fresh new single, ‘Lost My Honesty’, coinciding with the release of their debut album, ‘Information Overload’, released today (March 11).

With roaring guitars that are amplified by a thick reverb, ‘Lost My Honesty’ serves as the new album’s opening track. Take a listen below:

The new single now sits alongside other previously released album cuts, including ‘Need More’ and ‘Resign’ – for which they also released a stripped-back “isolation version”. It also comprises ‘Ship Won’t Change’ – which PLANET performed an acoustic version of during a December performance with CLEWS – and the album’s title track.

On the release of ‘Information Overload’, PLANET frontman, Matty Took, said in a press release: “Feels like forever but finally our debut album is released into the world! It’s been a long time coming for PLANET to release a debut album, but it was worth the wait.

“I feel that the collection of songs are a great snapshot of who we are as a band and what direction the music is leading too. Can’t wait to start on album 2…”

To celebrate the release of ‘Information Overload’ today, PLANET will embark on a previously announced east coast tour throughout March, kicking off in Melbourne tonight.

The Sydney indie rockers will also support The Wiggles at their Sydney show at Qudos Bank Arena in late April, before they head overseas for their UK and Ireland tour.

‘Information Overload’ is the follow-up to PLANET’S 2020 EP, ‘Maybe Someday’, which featured the singles ‘Imaginary’, ‘Never New’ and ‘Reason Why’.

The band’s debut EP, ‘Singles’, was released back in 2017.