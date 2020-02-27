Planet announce second EP and national tour dates

Sydney indie-rockers Planet will release their second EP, ‘Maybe Someday’, this April.

The announcement coincides with the release of a new single from the band, ‘Imaginary’. It marks the third track to be released from the EP, following last year’s singles ‘Never New’ and ‘Reason Why’.

Listen to ‘Imaginary’ below:

In a press statement regarding the forthcoming EP, guitarist Tom Peppitt explained that he and his bandmates “wanted to take a huge step forward” with the release.

“We knew heading into the studio that we wanted the tracks to sound really big with even more pop influences than previous releases”, he said.

“I think we ended up with five tracks that are true and honest to our sound, but also start to delve into areas of production and music composition we’re all definitely excited to further explore.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Maybe Someday’, Planet will play four headline shows in Australia before heading to the UK for an extensive tour.

Peppitt states that the band are currently in rehearsal for the tour, and are sounding “shit hot”.

“We’ve really upped our live game over the last year,” he says, “and the first few tour rehearsals we’ve already had are getting us all really keen for this year.”

‘Maybe Someday’ is set for release on April 17 via Dew Process.

Planet’s ‘Maybe Someday’ Australian tour dates are:

Brisbane, The Foundry (April 17)

Adelaide, Crown & Anchor (24)

Melbourne, Howler (25)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (May 9)

