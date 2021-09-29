Planet plead to save a doomed relationship on summery new single ‘Ship Won’t Change’

Sydney indie-rockers Planet have returned with a radiant new single titled ‘Ship Won’t Change’, described by the band as “a classic folk tune at heart”.

Produced by the band themselves alongside Foo Fighters and Muse collaborator Adrian Bushby, ‘Ship Won’t Change’ offers a shining contrast between soaring electric guitars and warm, strummed acoustics, a breezy drum beat keeping the energy afloat until an orchestral section floods the track’s back end with emotion.

The track arrives today (September 29) alongside a film clip directed by Yeah Rad, shot during golden hour (making reference to one of the song’s lyrics: “I need golden hours / Can’t sleep / The more I think about you and I”) inside a warehouse in Sydney’s inner-western suburbs.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

A press release describes ‘Ship Won’t Change’ as “a letter to a relationship that deep down feels doomed”, with frontman Matty Took saying: “The lyrics are about being in a relationship but always feeling like it could fuck up at any time, so much that it makes you feel whack. The ‘ship’, being the relationship and trying to keep it from changing.”

Took also hinted that the track is set to appear on Planet’s forthcoming debut album, noting that it was “a late comer to the mix”.

He continued: “The song itself came together pretty easily as it’s a classic folk tune at heart. I sent the demo over to Tommy [Peppitt, guitarist] and he came back straight away with that vibey guitar that comes in the second verse. He added some cool synth and string sounds which were eventually tracked for real by Pete Whitfield in Manchester.”

The track features vocal harmonies by sisters Lily and Grace Richardson – better known as Sydney indie-pop duo Clews – who Took said “came to mind straight away”. On their contributions, he explained: “They came ‘round and nailed the whole song in like 30 [minutes]… Such great musicians.”

Advertisement

As for the straightforward, lowkey performance video that accompanies the song, Peppitt said: “We’re all missing playing live – this video was a no-frills approach of getting us all together in a room and capturing the song in its most raw form.”

‘Ship Won’t Change’ comes as Planet’s second release for 2021, following the single ‘Resign’ – for which they also released a stripped-back “isolation version” – last month. Though it’s yet to be announced formally, the band’s debut album will serve as a follow-up to their 2020 EP, ‘Maybe Someday’.