Planet return with new “summer pop anthem”, ‘Resign’

Sydney band Planet have shared their first new music of 2021, a single entitled ‘Resign’.

The track, released today (August 11), follows the 2020 release of their second EP ‘Maybe Someday’. It also marks their first release on Dew Process, having announced their signing to the label to coincide with the single.

The band’s frontman Matty Took and guitarist Tom Peppitt co-produced the song themselves, along with co-writing it alongside their bandmates. Production was also overseen by veteran engineer Adrian Bushby.

Listen to ‘Resign’ below:

In a press statement, Took described the song as a “summer pop anthem”, with he and Peppitt intending the song’s instrumentation to “[hit] you straight in the face.”

“It’s about not being enough in someone’s eyes,” he said, “And it affects you to the point of collapse but [you’re] trying to break past it to make it work.”

Peppitt, meanwhile, notes that ‘Resign’ was the band’s first song to be “written completely in lockdown.”

“I had the chorus laying in the vault and sent it back and forth with Matty, fleshing it out and finishing it off,” he said.

“It was an obvious first single choice for us, [it] doesn’t stray too far from our sound and is super upbeat and catchy.”