PLANET share forthcoming album title track, ‘Information Overload’

PLANET have started their year off with a blazing new single, ‘Information Overload’, the title track from their forthcoming debut album.

It boasts an intense and rumbling soundscape, complemented by an accompanying clip of vintage televisions showing clips of the band in action throughout their past and present.

Watch the clip for ‘Information Overload’ below.

On the meaning behind the clip, vocalist Matty Took said in a press release that he wanted it to be “as intense and sporadic as humanly possible”. He continued: “The idea was to make three separate clips and add in affected news clipping and ads.

“The final product was filming these clips projected on old TV/broadcast monitors – quite obviously portraying the title of the song, but subtly highlighting how when there is so much going on you can’t think at all or do anything with clarity.”

The Sydney band’s debut album is set to drop on March 11 via Dew Process, with an east coast tour kicking off shortly after.

From the upcoming release, PLANET have already dropped singles ‘Need More’, ‘Resign’ and ‘Ship Won’t Change’. The latter single was given an acoustic rendition back in December, when PLANET performed alongside CLEWS on the rooftop of Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel.