Planet Vegeta’s SVNO drops debut solo track ‘Like We Do’ with OneFour’s J Emz

Western Sydney’s SVNO, of Planet Vegeta fame, has made his first solo endeavour with the release of ‘Like We Do’.

To create the track, SVNO enlisted the help of fellow Western Sydneysider, J Emz of widely successful drill group OneFour.

The single also comes with the release of a music video filmed and edited by SONDR. FILMS, and is already trending on YouTube. Watch it below:

‘Like We Do’ serves as an ode to the area that both rappers grew up in, as well as the bond and brotherhood they feel with one another and the rest of their respective crews.

The song marks the third release from SVNO overall, including his work with Planet Vegeta. The trio have dropped two songs so far in 2020, ‘Mai Elle’ and ‘Take Flight.’

OneFour are also having a monumental year, having just announced their forthcoming debut EP with the release of single ‘Home And Away‘. ‘Home And Away’ is the group’s third single of 2020, following ‘Welcome To Prison’ and the A$AP Ferg-featuring ‘Say It Again’.

“Ferg expressed that he was keen to meet with us as he had seen some of our videos so Hau [Lakutefu from triple j] made the introductions,” J Emz and group member Spenny told NME Australia of the collaboration back in May.

“Later that night Ferg linked with us at our studio where we shared some music and just chopped it up.”