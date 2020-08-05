Plastic share new single ‘Baby Steps’, announce debut album

Melbourne five-piece rock outfit Plastic have shared a new single, ‘Baby Steps’, alongside launch details for their debut album.

Listen to ‘Baby Steps’ below:

The song is the first single lifted from Plastic’s forthcoming debut album, ‘New Hands’, which is slated for a September 29 release via Spoilsport. ‘New Hands’ was recorded and mixed by audio engineer Henry Jenkins (Karate Boogaloo, The Cactus Channel), and produced entirely in the band’s DIY studio.

‘Baby Steps’ is Plastic’s first new music this year. So far, they’ve released a handful of singles and two EPs, 2017’s ‘Air Conditioning’ and 2015’s ‘Nightmares’. Their latest release was last year’s double single ‘On Hold To Instinct’ backed with ‘Safer With a Gun’.

In addition to gigs all around Melbourne and New Zealand, the band have previously performed at the Marion Bay leg of Falls Festival, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Plastic also played a live set on the second instalment of virtual music festival ISOL-AID, alongside Courtney Barnett, Alex Lahey, Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq and many more. Other notable performers on the day included art-pop musician Montaigne, Ball Park Music‘s Sam Cromack, singer-songwriter Alex The Astronaut and Big Scary vocalist-guitarist Tom Iansek’s side project #1 Dads.