Play On The Plains 2023 has been cancelled

This year’s edition of Play On The Plains – which was due to feature acts like Jessica Mauboy, King Stingray, Northeast Party House and Alex Lahey – has been cancelled.

Announced last month, the festival was scheduled to take place at the Deni Ute Muster site in Deniliquin, NSW (about 470km west of Canberra) on Saturday March 11. It was aimed primarily at younger concertgoers, with a range of youth-friendly activities running alongside the live music program, and tickets for punters under 13 selling for just $20.

In a public release shared on the festival’s website, organisers cited low ticket sales for the cancellation. They explained that because Play On The Plains operates as a community-run, not-for-profit event, “it is not viable for the organisation to continue and suffer a financial loss”.

“Play On The Plains is such a great event and we’ve been committed to getting it off the ground, but the numbers are just not there,” chairman Russell Tait said in a statement. “On behalf of the board, staff and artists who have done everything possible to drive ticket sales, we must be realistic and cancel at this point.”

Some optimism came via the festival’s general manager, Vicky Lowry, who added: “We’d like to thank all the suppliers, artists, staff and volunteers who have worked so hard over the past three years to make Play On The Plains the wonderful party it’s been and, hopefully, we’ll be able to play again sometime down the track.”

Those who’d purchased tickets for Play On The Plains 2023 will be contacted directly in the coming days, with full refunds due to be issued.

As of yet, there’s no word on when the festival plans to relaunch. Last year’s edition went down without a hitch, sporting the likes of Spacey Jane, San Cisco, Ruby Fields and WAAX on the line-up.