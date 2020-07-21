Pleasure Coma release ‘Comedown Song’, announce new EP

Sydney garage-pop outfit Pleasure Coma have dropped a brand new single, ‘Comedown Song’.

Per a press release, Pleasure Coma songwriter Jamin Tasker, said the single emerged from a comedown of his own on a couch in Sydney’s Inner West, at a party that was “seemingly never-ending”.

“Nihilism can be a therapeutic thing. If you start at the bottom in the morning, everything feels somewhat better by the end of the day,” he said.

“A comedown is a reset button; it’s humiliating and humbling. If the whole world did a cap maybe it would be a better place, not because they are enlightened, but just because everyone should feel like a piece of shit sometimes.”

Listen to ‘Comedown Song’ below:

Released today (July 21), ‘Comedown Song’ is the first single from the band’s forthcoming second EP, ‘Waiting To Die’, slated for a September 11 release via Best & Fairest Records. The upcoming release follows on from Pleasure Coma’s debut EP, ‘Naked’, which dropped last year.

In the press release, the band described ‘Waiting To Die’ as “full of swagger, a little bit rowdy and emotionally open” as well as dealing with Tasker’s “anxious bouts with derealisation, depersonalisation and a longing for normality”.

‘Comedown Song’ by Pleasure Coma is available to stream/download now.

Pleasure Coma – ‘Waiting to Die’ tracklist:

1. Comedown Song

2. Marioki

3. Wasting My Time

4. Awake

5. Think Too Much