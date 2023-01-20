Ex-NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun to make solo debut in February

Ex-NU’EST member Hwang Min-hyun is gearing up to make his solo debut this year.

Earlier today (January 20), Pledis Entertainment announced to South Korean press that the idol-actor is currently preparing to release new solo music, slated for release in February. Other details, such as a title for the forthcoming project and a definite release date, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

With this, Hwang is set to be the third NU’EST member to go solo — following Baekho with ‘Absolute Zero’ in October 2022 and Kim Jong-hyun (formerly JR) with ‘MERIDIEM’ in November 2022.

News of Hwang’s forthcoming solo debut was first announced at the ‘2022 HYBE Briefing with the Community’, which took place via YouTube livestream on November 2022. At the time, Pledis Entertainment disclosed that the singer was gearing up for a solo debut, but did not indicate a tentative date for Hwang’s forthcoming solo project.

Prior to his forthcoming solo debut, Hwang released ‘Again’ in September 2022. The track was released as the third instalment for ‘Votiz’, a music project by composer and vocal trainer Seo Joon-sik, and also featured lyrics by South Korean R&B singer Colde.

‘Again’ also marked Hwang’s first musical release since NU’EST’s disbandment. The group disbanded in March 2022 following the release of their final album ‘Needle and Bubble’. That record, led by title track ‘Spring, Again’, commemorated their tenth and final year together.