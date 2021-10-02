Pluto Jonze drops blissful new singles ‘New Morning High’ and ‘Rumschpringe’

Sydney indie-pop artist Pluto Jonze (aka Lachlan Nicolson) has shared the next two slivers of his forthcoming second album, ‘Awe’, landing in the form of the breezy ‘New Morning High’ and electrifying ‘Rumschpringe’.

As the more restrained of the two new tracks, the summery ‘New Morning High’ simmers along with bright pianos and twinkly acoustic guitars, echoing the softer moments of Vampire Weekend’s recent material.

In a press release, Nicolson pointed out that he first came up with the lead melody several years ago, saying it “felt like new beginnings… Like emerging from the apocalypse maybe?” He continued: “I thought perhaps the riff could end up representing a coming-out-of-lockdown moment. Anyway, here we are. Still.

“The breakthrough for the song came when I tried putting that chiller beat loop behind it, from there the intent of the song fell into place. It’s about acceptance, being comfortable in your own skin, the feeling like nothing can change your world and you’re ready for anything.

“The riff is still the original demo recording from when I first came up with it so there’s a sense to me of the song staying true to its original intention despite the marathon it’s been on. More than any other on the record, this track makes me feel warm and happy.”

Have a listen to ‘New Morning High’ below:

Kicking off with bold, reverberant grand piano chords that swell into an infectious chorus evocative of ‘90s pop, ‘Rumschpringe’ is an energetic cut that ebbs and flows between disparate moods and atmospheres.

Nicolson noted that ‘Rumschpringe’ was inspired by the 2002 documentary Devil’s Playground, which follows the experiences of Amish youth who embark on their year-long rumspringa – “where they sample life in the ‘real’ world before deciding to either re-join the sheltered Amish community or leave forever”.

He explained: “I was imagining what it’s like for friends from birth or siblings who end up being separated in this way. A lot of focus gets put on the difficulties of the one who joins mainstream society, but what about the person who stays behind? To me this is a distillation of something that happens in mainstream society as you grow up. Will you remember me?

“At the same time, I was watching a lot of other artists who I’d toured or collaborated with having different levels of national and international success, and I realised that process is like something that sort of happens all the time in life. Reinvention. For better or worse. Artistically, romantically. And how do you feel if you’re left behind?”

Have a listen to ‘Rumschpringe’ below:

Both tracks were produced by Nicolson in tandem with Imogen Heap collaborator Brendan Cox, and will appear on his forthcoming sophomore album ‘Awe’. The record is set for release independently on November 5, and comes as the follow-up to 2013’s ‘Eject’.

The record will also feature previous singles ‘Dot’ and ‘Moonmaking’, both released last month, as well as ‘Walk Off The Edge With Me’ and ‘Kelsey In Corduroy’, which landed in June of 2020.