Plymouth band split after guitarist is charged with murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Plymouth band Rakuda have split after their guitarist was charged with murder.

The band made the announcement this morning (November 26) following the news Cody Ackland had been charged with murder following teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s disappearance.

Ackland appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court earlier today where he was remanded in custody, reports The Guardian.

He is accused of murdering the 18-year-old teenager between November 20 and 23.

Ackland is due to appear at Truro crown court in Cornwall on Monday (November 29).

Cody Ackland: Bobbi-Anne murder accused's band Rakuda issue statement and announce split https://t.co/pbWw4pX2HH pic.twitter.com/OCMmDaQ1p8 — Plymouth Live (@Plymouth_Live) November 26, 2021

Bobbi-Anne was last seen at a Devon bus stop last Saturday. Her body was found on Tuesday close to Bovisand beach, seven miles away.

Ackland’s bandmates issued a statement on Facebook which said they would be disbanding the group immediately “as a mark of respect” to the late teenager.

It added: “The remaining members of Rakuda; Josh, Ross, Josh and Mike are all extremely shocked and in complete disbelief by the tragic event that has unfolded over the last several days.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s family and friends who must be devastated at their loss.

“As a mark of respect, we have decided that we shall not be going forward as a band and will be disbanding with immediate effect. We will not be making any further comments at this time.”

Hundreds of people attended a candlelit vigil yesterday evening (November 25) close to the bus stop where Bobbi-Anne was last seen.

A moment of silence was held as the crowd held candles in unison before 40 balloons were released into the air.