PNAU and Spacey Jane lead NYE in the Park line-up

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Sydney-based New Year’s Eve festival NYE in the Park has announced it will return on December 31 this year to ring in 2022.
Running across three stages, the event will return to its regular home of Victoria Park in the city, with a line-up headed up by PNAU, Spacey Jane, What So Not, The Presets, Illy and more. See the full bill below.
This year’s edition of NYE in the Park will mark the fourth iteration of the festival, which launched in 2017. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (November 11), with pre-sale kicking off from midday and general public going on sale at 6pm AEDT.
NYE in the Park will mark one of the first major Sydney music festivals to take place following the next phase of the NSW government’s roadmap for the easing of restrictions.
While music festivals are currently prohibited in the state, they will be permitted to take place once again on either December 15, or when NSW’s eligible population reaches 95% fully vaccinated, whichever comes first.
“We are back, confirming the return of full festival mode with dancing,” organisers commented in an accompanying statement.
NYE in the Park’s 2021 line-up is:
Illy
PNAU
The Presets
Spacey Jane
What So Not
Chase Zera
Dena Amy
George Alice
Jimi the Kween
Kinder
Mashd n Kutcher (DJ Set)
Sumner
Thandi Phoenix
Yo! Mafia
Whatslively Stage
Poof Doof Drag Jamboree