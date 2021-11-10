PNAU and Spacey Jane lead NYE in the Park line-up

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Sydney-based New Year’s Eve festival NYE in the Park has announced it will return on December 31 this year to ring in 2022.

Running across three stages, the event will return to its regular home of Victoria Park in the city, with a line-up headed up by PNAU, Spacey Jane, What So Not, The Presets, Illy and more. See the full bill below.

This year’s edition of NYE in the Park will mark the fourth iteration of the festival, which launched in 2017. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (November 11), with pre-sale kicking off from midday and general public going on sale at 6pm AEDT.

NYE in the Park will mark one of the first major Sydney music festivals to take place following the next phase of the NSW government’s roadmap for the easing of restrictions.

While music festivals are currently prohibited in the state, they will be permitted to take place once again on either December 15, or when NSW’s eligible population reaches 95% fully vaccinated, whichever comes first.

“We are back, confirming the return of full festival mode with dancing,” organisers commented in an accompanying statement.

NYE in the Park’s 2021 line-up is:

Illy

PNAU

The Presets

Spacey Jane

What So Not

Chase Zera

Dena Amy

George Alice

Jimi the Kween

Kinder

Mashd n Kutcher (DJ Set)

Sumner

Thandi Phoenix

Yo! Mafia

Whatslively Stage

Poof Doof Drag Jamboree