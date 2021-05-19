PNAU, Bag Raiders lead the lineup for Ministry of Sound 30th anniversary event

Ministry of Sound will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a three-day festival in Sydney, each commemorating three different decades of electronic music.

Ministry of Sound: Testament – A Warehouse Experience will go down on the June long weekend (June 11-13) at Campbell’s Stores warehouse at The Rocks, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday dedicated to the ’90s, ’00s and ’10s respectively.

More than 70 DJs will hit the decks over the weekend, with different rooms in accordance with genre. PNAU, Yolanda Be Cool, Crooked Colours and Anna Lunoe lead the lineup for the ’10s, while Kim Moyes of The Presets (K.I.M., as he performs solo), Bag Raiders, Van She Tech and Starfvkers will all perform on Saturday to represent the ’00s. The Friday, which celebrates where it all began in the ’90s, is led by sets from Groove Terminator, Tim McGee and more.

Advertisement

Check out the full list on the poster below.

Tickets for each day of the event went on sale at 9am this morning (May 19).

The Ministry of Sound’s celebration is being jointly held by the NSW tourism body Destination NSW and winter festival Sydney Solstice.

The 30 years that the event marks refers only to the global multimedia business; Ministry of Sound Australia was founded by Tim McGee in 1999. The local operation rebranded as TMRW Music in 2017 after Sony Music UK acquired Ministry of Sound UK, though it still uses the Ministry of Sound branding for some events.