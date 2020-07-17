PNAU share two remixes of latest single ‘Lucky’

PNAU have shared two remixes of their most recent single, ‘Lucky.’

Electronic duo Bag Raiders and South Australian DJ and producer Late Nite Tuff Guy are behind the track’s two respective remixes.

“We’ve known the PNAU guys for years and years, so this remix came together all very naturally,” Bag Raiders said of the collaboration in a statement.

“Hopefully it brings a bit of joy to everyone out there, but gets them super keen to be back and sweating it out in clubs.”

Watch the video for Bag Raiders’ remix of ‘Lucky’ below:

In another press statement, Late Nite Tuff Guy said that he found a “special element” that influenced his remix.

“My version came together quite quickly,” he said.

“I loved working on it, and I hope that love shines through.”

Watch the video for the Late Nite Tuff Guy remix of ‘Lucky’ below:

In other PNAU news, frontman Nick Littlemore revealed that he has recently been working with Sir Elton John again. The follow-up to their collaborative remix album, 2012’s ‘Good Morning To The Night,’ is now underway.

“We are pushing deeper cuts and harder grooves working with Elton’s later ’70s work and much of the ’80s material also,” Littlemore said of the new material in a Reddit AMA.

“We are beyond thrilled to have this incredible opportunity once more.”