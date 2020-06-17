PNAU share ‘Lucky’ music video feat. Vlossom

PNAU have shared the music video for recent single ‘Lucky’ featuring Vlossom. Released in May, it is the trio’s only single for 2020 to date. Watch the video below:

PNAU’s vocalist/producer Nick Littlemore directed the music video with Imogen Grist. It premiered at 12pm today (June 17).

In a press release, Littlemore revealed that he wrote ‘Lucky’ in “a time of deep reflection” during 2019.

“I was in limbo without a visa to return home in Los Angeles; moving from low rent hotels to expired motels, couches and the like,” he said.

Vlossom, the artist who features on ‘Lucky’, is actually another of Littlemore’s projects. Vlossom comprises of Littlemore and Alister Wright of Cloud Control.

The duo have released music prolifically in 2020, sharing the singles ‘Gotta Prepare For This’, ‘My Friends’ and ‘Tabs’. The tracks later appeared on Vlossom’s debut EP, ‘My Friend’, which was released in April.

Aside from his work with PNAU and Vlossom, Littlemore is one half of electronic duo, Empire of the Sun. In April, Littlemore hinted that a new Empire of the Sun album is on its way.

“We went to Japan a few times and made some really interesting recordings out there and then we worked back here in LA,” Littlemore said.

No release date has been announced for the forthcoming album, however.