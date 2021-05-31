PNAU tease new collaboration with Elton John and The Kid LAROI

Aussie dance legends PNAU have revealed an unexpected new collaboration between themselves, Elton John and breakout rapper The Kid LAROI.

Speaking on triple j’s Drive yesterday (May 30), Nick Littlemore announced the outfit had been “making a record on the quiet, during COVID times”, this past year.

“Every few weeks we get another call saying ‘who’s going to be singing on it?’ The latest one is The Kid LAROI,” he continued. “But we’re not sure it’s guaranteed.”

According to the interview, the unfinished track – titled ‘Cold Heart’ – will feature both LAROI and John singing together.

“It’s a record that we put together four different songs of [Elton John’s] over a PNAU dance groove. It’s crazy,” Littlemore added. “I don’t know when it’s coming out, this is a world exclusive right now, I shouldn’t be talking about it.”

Prior to this, PNAU were granted access to a range of songs from Elton John’s ’70s back catalogue for a remix album titled ‘Good Morning To The Night’.

Upon its release in 2012, NME gave the release three-and-a-half stars, saying the final product gives off “an atmosphere of ghostly melancholy that subtly subverts Elton’s reputation as a cosy British institution”.

However, in thetriple j interview, Littlemore noted of the forthcoming track, “this time he wanted something that was more directed at radio.”

Earlier this year, John told The Kid LAROI he is “gonna be one of the biggest artists in the whole wide world” during an episode of his Apple Music radio show, Rocket Hour.

“You’re already huge, but I hope you realise what’s gonna happen to you in 2021. You’re gonna be one of the biggest artists in the whole wide world,” he continued, via a FaceTime interview with the 17-year-old.

LAROI responded by saying “it means so much coming from you”, before later tweeting the conversation was “one of the craziest moments of my life”.

Meanwhile, PNAU are continuing to release music, just last week unveiling ‘Stranger Love‘ featuring rising star Budjerah.