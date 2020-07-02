Pnau tease future collaborative releases with Elton John

Nick Littlemore, one third of electronic dance trio Pnau, has revealed the group is working with Elton John again in a recent Reddit AMA.

Pnau previously collaborated with John on their 2012 remix album, ‘Good Morning To The Night’. The record took samples from John’s vast catalogue of recordings and turned them into entirely new songs. Upon its release, NME gave the remix album three-and-a-half stars, saying the resulting tracks give off “an atmosphere of ghostly melancholy that subtly subverts Elton’s reputation as a cosy British institution”.

Now, Littlemore said he and his bandmates are looking at producing music from John’s “deeper cuts”.

“We are pushing deeper cuts and harder grooves working with Elton’s later ‘70s work and much of the ‘80s material also. We are beyond thrilled to have this incredible opportunity once more,” Littlemore said.

PNAU released their first track this year, ‘Lucky’ featuring Vlossom, back in May. An accompanying music clip was released last month. Tomorrow (July 3), a techno remix of the track from Will Clarke will be released.

In related news, Littlemore also recently shared that his other project, Empire Of The Sun, had done “quite a lot of work” on their forthcoming album, but did not confirm a timeline for its release. The duo’s last LP was 2016’s ‘Two Vines’.