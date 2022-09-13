NewsMusic News

PnB Rock has died, aged 30, following Los Angeles shooting

LAPD investigators are examining security footage to identify the shooter

By Anna Rose
PnB Rock
Rapper PnB Rock performs live in 2019. CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rapper PnB Rock has reportedly died from injuries he sustained in a shooting in Los Angeles on Monday (September 12). He was 30 years old.

The Philadelphia-born artist – best known for his 2016 single ‘Selfish’ – was shot in South Los Angeles at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant around 1pm yesterday.

As The Los Angeles Times reports, Rock – real name Rakim Allen – had been at the eatery with his girlfriend who in a since-deleted Instagram post had shared a location-tagged photo.

Los Angeles police Captain Lelly Muniz said a suspect “brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the victim”. Allen is believed to have been targeted for his jewellery.

“[The suspect] shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” Muniz said. Los Angeles Police Department investigators are said to be examining security footage from inside the restaurant to identify the shooter and establish whether they fled on foot or in a vehicle.

PnB Rock
PnB Rock at New York Fashion Week, NYC, on February 9, 2020 CREDIT: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Allen was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1.59pm.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1991, Allen released his debut mixtape, ‘Real N**** Bangaz’ in 2014. He signed a record label with Atlantic Records in 2015, releasing his third mixtape ‘RnB3’.

Allen released his single ‘Selfish’ in 2016. The track peaked at 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. He featured on YFN Lucci‘s 2017 song ‘Everyday We Lit’, landing at at Number 33 on the same chart.

He featured on Ed Sheeran‘s 2019 single ‘Cross Me’ alongside Chance The Rapper.

Allen’s released his most recent single, ‘Luv Me Again’, earlier this month.

He is survived by his two daughters. Tributes have poured in on social media from Allen’s peers.

Nicki Minaj said on Twitter: “He was such a pleasure to work with… This makes me so sick.”

See more tributes including from Denzel Curry and DJ Akademiks below.

 

