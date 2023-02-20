P!nk denies throwing “shade” at Christina Aguilera

P!nk has denied “shading” Christina Aguilera after comments she made about recording the music video for ‘Lady Marmalade’.

The collaborative single featuring Aguilera, Mya and Lil’ Kim – a cover of Labelle’s 1974 song of the same name – was recorded in 2001 for Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! soundtrack.

However, P!nk recently suggested that creating the elaborate, burlesque-themed music video wasn’t without its challenges.

“It wasn’t very fun to make; I’m all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss,” the singer told BuzzFeed while ranking her favourite videos.

Placing it at number 12, she continued: “There were some personalities… Kim and Mya were nice.”

“I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn’t like the makeup. It was just… There [were] some annoying things happening that day,” she added.

The singer’s comments began to circulate on social media as people noted that she listed everyone in the music video except Aguilera.

However, P!nk has since responded that her comments were not made to throw “shade” at her fellow pop star.

“Y’all are nuts Xtina had shit to do with who was on that song. If you don’t know by now – I’m not ‘shading’ someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened,” she said on Twitter.

“I’m zero percent interested in your fucking drama. If you haven’t noticed- I’m a little busy selling… And by selling- I mean tickets and albums and bake sales and shit.”

The singer concluded: “Also – I kissed xtinas mouth. I don’t need to kiss her ass,” apparently a reference to when the singers once played spin the bottle together.

The pair reportedly feuded in the past over who was going to sing what part in the now iconic song.

In a 2009 VH1 Behind the Music special, P!nk said a record executive asked: “What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part.”

P!nk went on: “I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the fucking meeting’s about.'”

However, the pair worked together on The Voice in 2016 where P!nk was as an advisor for Team Christina, with P!nk later explaining that it gave them a chance to make amends.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live. “I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different.”

Her comments came shortly after tweeting that the pair had “made amends”.

Last year, Aguilera and Mya performed ‘Lady Marmalade’ at LA Pride.