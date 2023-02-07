Poe The Passenger announce release of viral AI generated TikTok hit ‘Hologram’

Poe The Passenger have announced the release of their viral AI generated TikTok hit ‘Hologram’.

Last month, the US alt-rock band posted a TikTok with the caption: “Programmed a bot to listen to 1000 hours of Imagine Dragons / Linkin Park music & then make a song like it.”

The song, called ‘Hologram’, has since raked in more than 3.8million views and counting, though the original audio has now been muted.

Now, the band have promised that they will officially release the track on February 17.

“I don’t really know who to trust now / I’ve never been a person with the upper hand,” the emo-indebted lyrics play. “I’m always building castles in an hourglass. Every disassociated person understands / That the memories are made of sand. You see through I am a hologram.”

Fans in the comments showed their support for the AI generated song, with one writing: “I love the vocals for this song! It’s like hearing Chester [Bennington] for the first time in forever.”

Another wrote: “Imagine Dragons + Linkin Park = Panic at the Disco? I’m okay with that.”

“Ok listen to me, I need this song on spotify,” another wrote.

Poe The Passenger released their debut album ‘ALINEA’ on August 29, 2022, along with the music video for ‘Cold, CA’.

Elsewhere, Nick Cave recently described ChatGPT and AI songwriting “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”.

He revealed on his blog The Red Hand Files that he’s received numerous submissions from his fans, of song lyrics written “in the style of Nick Cave” on ChatGPT. The singer wasn’t inspired by the results.

Responding to a fan named Mark who’d sent him lyrics to an algorithmically generated song, Cave wrote that “with all the love and respect in the world”, the track is “bullshit” and “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”.

The lyrics read: “I am the sinner, I am the saint/ I am the darkness, I am the light/ I am the hunter, I am the prey/ I am the devil, I am the saviour.”

Meanwhile, fans also recently used AI to create their own Drake songs.