Poet, actor and activist Benjamin Zephaniah has died, aged 65

Poet, actor and political activist Benjamin Zephaniah has died. He was aged 65.

The news was announced via an update on his Instagram page, and confirmed that he died in the early hours of Wednesday morning (December 6). His death comes after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour just eight weeks ago.

“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed,” the post read. “We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news.

“Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much,” it added. “Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy”.

Born on April 15, 1958, Zephaniah was diagnosed with dyslexia at an early age and left school by age 13, unable to read or write. His inspiration to become a writer was sparked when he was given a typewriter as a gift during childhood. Currently, the manual typewriter is on display at the Museums Trust in his hometown of Birmingham.

Zephaniah rose to fame throughout the ‘80s – most famous for his poetry works which often touched upon topics such as race and the British legal system. By the ‘90s, he was considered one of the most influential voices in the UK.

His first book Pen Rhythm was published in 1980, and was inspired by his aim revive the reputation of poetry. This was later followed by 2001’s Too Black Too Strong, which detailed the struggles of Black Britain. His influences included the music and poetry of Jamaica as well as what he named “street politics”.

Arguably his most famous work was the children’s poetry book Talking Turkeys, which was released in 1994. It was this that led to him being named as one of the 50 Greatest Post-War Writers by The Times in 2008.

Famously, he turned down an OBE in 2003, writing: “Benjamin Zephaniah OBE – no way Mr Blair, no way Mrs Queen. I am profoundly anti-empire.” He also said he had begged Tony Blair to meet him to discuss crime in Britain and told the Queen to stop “going on about the empire”.

In 2011, he was appointed as poet-in-residence at Keats House in Hampstead, London. He was also given the BBC Young Playwright award, and went on to receive 16 honorary doctorates from universities around the UK.

Born and raised in Birmingham which he often referred to as the “Jamaican capital of Europe”, the poet also went on to take on numerous acting roles. These included appearances on UK television shows including Eastenders and The Bill.

His most famous role, however, took place 10 years ago, when he took on a role in the hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders back in 2013. For this, he played a character called Jeremiah ‘Jimmy’ Jesus, and appeared in 14 episodes across the series.

As well as venturing into the acting world, he also had many ties to the music industry. His first writings used dub poetry, a Jamaican style of work that has evolved into the music genre of the same name. He also performed with the group The Benjamin Zephaniah Band.

He frequently collaborated with other artists too. This included working alongside the late Sinead O’Connor on Bomb The Bass’ 1995 song ‘Empire’, as well as acts including Natty, Toddla T and Joe Goddard.

Already, countless names from the entertainment world have gone on to pay tribute to the poet, including Billy Bragg, who described him as “our radical poet laureate”.

Very sorry to hear this news. Benjamin Zephaniah was our radical poet laureate. Rest in power, my friend. https://t.co/h49oLkz0Ny — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) December 7, 2023

“Genuinely one of the nicest, kindest, and most thoughtful artists I ever worked with. And a certified genius, obviously,” wrote Mark Davyd of Music Venue Trust, who also worked with Zephaniah as a manager. “Thanks Benjamin. What an incredible life and what a gift to the rest of us.”

Simone Butler of Primal Scream also paid tribute, describing the poet as “beautiful poetic soul on this earth”, while journalist John Robb added: “It was always a pleasure to interview the great #benjaminzephaniah so much wisdom and so much down to earth DIY enthusiasm – a brilliant mind and brilliant person.”

Benefits took to Instagram to name the poet as “a total inspiration to us through his words, poetry, music, activism and heart”, and encourage fans to explore his work. Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne, meanwhile, shared a photo of the poet on the film set, adding: “Very sad to her that this great man has left us. @officialbenjaminzephaniah was a gentle soul and passionate heart. He will be greatly missed by the Peaky family.”

Mercury-nominated artist Loyle Carner also paid tribute to Zephaniah on his Instagram page, recalling how he knew the poet and regarded him as a source of inspiration. “The man that gave me my name. my hero,” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of the two together during an interview. “[I] promise to take your words forwards. Thank you for guiding the way.”

The Black Writers’ guild, which Zephaniah helped establish, shared a statement online too, reading: “Our family of writers is in mourning at the loss of a deeply valued friend and a titan of British literature. Benjamin was a man of integrity and an example of how to live your values.”

Author Nels Abbey took to X/Twitter to recall the news of his death as being “crushing”, while radio host and DJ Trevor Nelson praised him as “a unique talent”. Check out more tributes below.

A statement from the Black Writers’ Guild on the passing of Benjamin Zephaniah who has joined the ancestors. pic.twitter.com/Ezc00VjT51 — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) December 7, 2023

Our learned and beloved elder, Benjamin Zephaniah is now an ancestor. To call this crushing news is a massive understatement. He was far too young, far too brilliant and still had so much to offer. A loss we’ll never recover from. RIP Professor Zephaniah. pic.twitter.com/gSXblCwN5L — Nels Abbey (@nelsabbey) December 7, 2023

So sad to hear about the passing of Benjamin Zephaniah,Too young,too soon,he had a lot more to give. He was a unique talent R.I.P https://t.co/WSkbMXsezb — Trevor Nelson (@DJTrevorNelson) December 7, 2023

So sad to hear about the death of poet Benjamin Zephaniah. A great man and a trailblazer. pic.twitter.com/9nsAUlie9J — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) December 7, 2023

Benjamin Zephaniah – Dis Policeman Keeps On Kicking Me To Death (Lord Sc… https://t.co/GkfQgkw76X via @YouTube I was saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Benjamin Zephaniah. His passion for poetry, his advocacy for education for all was https://t.co/O3ZPIJ3NJo — Lenny Henry (@LennyHenry) December 7, 2023

The tragic terrible news has come to me that Benjamin Zephaniah's family have announced that Benjamin has died. I'm devastated. I admired him, respected him, learnt from him, loved him. Love and condolences to the family and to all who loved him too. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) December 7, 2023

We're deeply saddened by the loss of Benjamin Zephaniah, a pioneering Dub Poet and Author whose energy, vibe, and unapologetic work paved the way for Black British Writers. We're forever grateful for his contributions and commitment. He’s legacy will live on forever. /1 pic.twitter.com/kpdL27Nr3l — Black British Book Festival (@BBBookFestival) December 7, 2023

Such sad news about the great Benjamin Zephaniah. Author of the first poetry collection I ever owned. A magnificent presence in literature and in life. One of the most gentle, moving men I’ve ever interviewed on @howtofailpod Sending love to his family.https://t.co/qlb4jO87fm — Elizabeth Day (@elizabday) December 7, 2023

Thank-you for everything Benjamin Zephaniah ❤️💔. pic.twitter.com/zw23xIGof0 — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) December 7, 2023

"I've been fighting against empire and colonialism all my life…not to impress governments.." The Benjamin Zephaniah we knew and loved. pic.twitter.com/50jeSjloiI — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) December 7, 2023

The British. A poem by Benjamin Zephaniah. pic.twitter.com/ngIMfsPDa8 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) December 7, 2023

When an elder dies, a library burns to the ground. Benjamin Zephaniah freed many minds with his pen. He has now ascended to join our ancestors, leaving behind a legacy that will travel longer than each of us have on this earth. Thank you for all that you gave, rest in power 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qEtA2c6gSe — Sofia Akel FRSA (@sofiaakel) December 7, 2023

Awful news. Legendary poet, intellectual, freedom fighter Benjamin Zephaniah passed away this morning. I got to know him over past years. One of most beautiful + tender souls. I always said it was amazing the system never got him. "They never will!", he replied. A free man💔 pic.twitter.com/vwcICW3h5c — Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) December 7, 2023

Incredibly sad news of the passing of Benjamin Zephaniah, poet, teacher, actor and one of Britain's great post war writers. A Villan too, to his core, and the loveliest guy you could wish to meet. Rest in peace, Benjamin, 🎶Holte Enders in the Sky🎶 pic.twitter.com/JIDs8tKJH3 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 7, 2023

Benjamin Zephaniah the poet, cultural revolutionary and public intellectual has died age 65 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago. He represented the very best of Britain. Our hearts are heavy with his loss. Rest in Peace, Benjamin 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bO6Rd5lGFc — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) December 7, 2023

