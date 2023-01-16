Polaris announce 10-year anniversary tour with Void Of Vision and Pridelands

Polaris have announced a national headline tour to celebrate their 10th anniversary, hitting theatres across the country throughout March.

The run will kick off in Polaris’ hometown of Sydney, where they’ll play the Metro Theatre on Friday March 3. They’ll hit The Triffid in Brisbane the following night (March 4), before heading off to Hobart for a show at the Uni Bar on Thursday March 9. Then, in quick succession, they’ll play Melbourne’s 170 Russell venue, the Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide, and finally the Magnet House in Perth.

Joining the band for all six dates will be fellow metalcore stalwarts Void Of Vision and Pridelands, both of whom have been in Polaris’ circles since their earliest days. Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am local time this Thursday (January 19) – find them here.

In a press statement, Polaris drummer Dan Furnari said: “Where did the years go?! Apparently, it’s been a whole decade ago since this handful of babyfaced kids from suburban Sydney finally assembled a line-up, recorded a demo and stepped onto a stage for the first time as Polaris.

“Over the course of the ten years and four records that followed, we worked our way through every community hall, theatre or dive that would take us, sleeping on the floors of vans and sharehouses in the name of metalcore. Today, this thing we built together has taken us all around the world, giving us the chance to connect with so many incredible people that now all share a role in our story.”

Furnari went on to explain that although Polaris are still in their halcyon days, it’s important for them to reflect on and stay connected to their roots. He continued: “Sometimes it feels like we’re just getting started, but as we reach this milestone it seems only right to take stock and reminisce a little about the journey so far. And what better way to do that than with an intimate retrospective tour?!”

The drummer also teased a setlist drawing from every corner of Polaris’ catalogue, noting that the band will be “reaching right back to our early EPs and beyond to pull out some deep cuts and old faves for the first (and probably last!) time in a long while”.

Lastly, Furnari shared a heartfelt shoutout to their earliest fans: “If you were with us back in the day at Blacktown or Sutherland, at Wrangler or the Lab, at Hot Damn or Enigma, this one is for you. You’ve all made this possible and we can’t wait to celebrate our past, present and future with you around Australia this March!”

Polaris formed in the early months of 2013, releasing their ‘Dichotomy’ EP that November. They went on to release a second EP, ‘The Guilt & The Grief’, at the start of 2016, before signing to Resist Records (in Australia) and SharpTone (internationally) for their debut album, 2017’s ‘The Mortal Coil’.

Following up on that, the band released ‘The Death Of Me’ in February 2020. Last year, too, they linked up with PhaseOne for the standalone single ‘Icarus’, marking the first time they’d ever minted a song with another act. The band are currently working on their third studio album, with material slated for release later in 2023.

Polaris’ 10-year anniversary tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 3 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 4 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 9 – nipaluna/Hobart, Uni Bar

Friday 10 – Naarm/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 11 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Sunday 12 – Boorloo/Perth, Magnet House