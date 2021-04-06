Polaris announce national tour dates

Polaris have announced a string of shows for June.
The Sydney metalcore outfit will be joined by Brisbane group Deadlights on their 13-date Vagabond tour.
Tickets to Polaris’ tour are on sale from 5pm this Thursday (April 8), with full details listed below.
To celebrate the announcement, Polaris have shared the music video for ‘Vagabond’, which originally appeared on their 2020 debut record ‘The Death Of Me’.
“This video has been a long time in the making, and is probably the most ambitious visual project we’ve ever worked on,” bassist and vocalist Jake Steinhauser said of the clip in a press statement.
Watch it below:
“When we first considered doing a video for ‘Vagabond’ we knew that the vibrant sunny attitude of the song’s chorus was something we wanted to reflect in the visuals – something a lot brighter than what we’d normally go for,” Steinhauser added.
“The name of the song and the sound of the intro guitar motif had always inspired desert imagery for us so we began the concept focusing more on the visual ideas we wanted to accomplish, with the narrative then forming naturally around those images and elements of the song’s lyrics.”
Polaris’ ‘Vagabond’ tour dates are:
JUNE
Thursday 10 — Geelong, Wool Exchange
Friday 11 — Mt Evelyn, The York
Saturday 12 — Frankston, Pier Live
Sunday 13 — South Morang, Commercial Hotel
Wednesday 16 — Cairns, The Edge Hill Tavern
Thursday 17 — Airlie Beach, Magnums Bar
Friday 18 — Clinton, Harvey Road Tavern
Saturday 19 — Maroochydore, Eleven Dive Bar
Sunday 20 — Coolangatta, The Coolangatta Hotel
Wednesday 23 — Canberra, The Basement
Thursday 24 — Penrith, Panthers World of Entertainment
Friday 25 — Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel
Saturday 26 — Gwynneville, UOW UniBar