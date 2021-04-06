Polaris announce national tour dates

Polaris have announced a string of shows for June.

The Sydney metalcore outfit will be joined by Brisbane group Deadlights on their 13-date Vagabond tour.

Tickets to Polaris’ tour are on sale from 5pm this Thursday (April 8), with full details listed below.

Advertisement

To celebrate the announcement, Polaris have shared the music video for ‘Vagabond’, which originally appeared on their 2020 debut record ‘The Death Of Me’.

“This video has been a long time in the making, and is probably the most ambitious visual project we’ve ever worked on,” bassist and vocalist Jake Steinhauser said of the clip in a press statement.

Watch it below:

“When we first considered doing a video for ‘Vagabond’ we knew that the vibrant sunny attitude of the song’s chorus was something we wanted to reflect in the visuals – something a lot brighter than what we’d normally go for,” Steinhauser added.

“The name of the song and the sound of the intro guitar motif had always inspired desert imagery for us so we began the concept focusing more on the visual ideas we wanted to accomplish, with the narrative then forming naturally around those images and elements of the song’s lyrics.”

Advertisement

Polaris’ ‘Vagabond’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 10 — Geelong, Wool Exchange

Friday 11 — Mt Evelyn, The York

Saturday 12 — Frankston, Pier Live

Sunday 13 — South Morang, Commercial Hotel

Wednesday 16 — Cairns, The Edge Hill Tavern

Thursday 17 — Airlie Beach, Magnums Bar

Friday 18 — Clinton, Harvey Road Tavern

Saturday 19 — Maroochydore, Eleven Dive Bar

Sunday 20 — Coolangatta, The Coolangatta Hotel

Wednesday 23 — Canberra, The Basement

Thursday 24 — Penrith, Panthers World of Entertainment

Friday 25 — Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Saturday 26 — Gwynneville, UOW UniBar