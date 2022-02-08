Polaris announce rescheduled dates, support changes for national tour

Polaris have provided an update to fans regarding their upcoming national tour, with several dates rescheduled and the tour’s main support pulling out from the line-up.

The tour was originally announced in July 2021 and set for October of that year. Due to venue restrictions, however, the tour was postponed to February and March 2022. Now, adjustments have been made to the tour schedule yet again due to ongoing restrictions in Western Australia, New South Wales and South Australia.

The band’s upcoming shows in Fremantle, Sydney and Adelaide have all been pushed back to May. However, their shows in Brisbane and Melbourne – at The Tivoli and Reunion Park, respectively – have been confirmed to still be going ahead across late February and early March.

The tour will still feature Mirrors and Justice For The Damned as opening acts. However, the tour’s main support Make Them Suffer has had to pull out of the dates due to the continued closed borders of the band’s home state of Western Australia. Melbourne-via-Burnie metalcore band Alpha Wolf have been announced as the replacement act for the tour.

“We were determined to find a worthy replacement, and we are very excited to have our blood brothers in Alpha Wolf now joining us for all of these shows,” the band said in a statement.

“Hope you’re as psyched as we are to see them rip.”

In tandem with their upcoming national tour, the band recently played the first shows on their regional ‘Vagabond’ tour – which itself was also rescheduled from last year.

Polaris’ rescheduled ‘Summer’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 23–Friday 25 – Brisbane, The Tivoli



MARCH

Friday 4 – Melbourne, Reunion Park

MAY

Thursday 19, Friday 20 – Adelaide, Bridgeway Hotel

Saturday 21 – Fremantle, Metropolis

Saturday 28, Sunday 29 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse