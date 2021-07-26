Polaris announce spring 2021 tour with Make Them Suffer

Metalcore titans Polaris have announced their first tour of capital cities in over a year, slated for spring this year.

The nationwide tour will see the heavy outfit accompanied by Make Them Suffer, Justice For The Damned and Mirrors as they take on five major cities.

Polaris’ spring dates will take place in October, kicking off in Brisbane on October 13 before moving onto Melbourne, Fremantle and Adelaide. They’ll wrap things up in their hometown on October 23 at Sydney’s Roundhouse.

Early bird ticket access will open up this Wednesday July 28 with general public releasing the following day. Head here for more information or scroll down for the full list of dates and venues.

This announcement follows a string of rescheduled dates from a previously announced Polaris regional tour, in support of their 2020 single ‘Vagabond’.

The Vagabond tour was announced in April and originally slated for June. However, due to the recent COVID-outbreak in New South Wales, dates have been postponed to August and September.

In the Facebook comments section of today’s announcement, Polaris said, “To anyone wondering: YES the Vagabond Tour dates are STILL HAPPENING. This tour was arranged before the Vagabond run started getting moved and we’re making it work however we can.”

‘Vagabond’ is one of the lead singles pulled from Polaris’ sophomore album ‘The Death of Me’. The LP debuted at #3 on the ARIA charts and was nominated for both Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album at the 2020 ARIA Awards and Best Independent Heavy Album Or EP at the AIR Awards.

Polaris’ spring 2021 tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Wednesday 13 — Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 15 – Melbourne, Reunion Park

Saturday 16 – Fremantle, Metropolis

Thursday 21 – Adelaide, Bridgeway Hotel

Saturday 23 – Sydney, Roundhouse