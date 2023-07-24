Polaris to continue album release and tour plans after death of guitarist Ryan Siew

Eora/Sydney band Polaris have announced they plan to continue the release of their new album ‘FATALISM’ and its accompanying tour in the wake of guitarist Ryan Siew’s death.

The band announced the news on Thursday (July 20) on social media. In a Twitter post the band said: “This is the last set of complete songs that we wrote together with Ryan, and though the circumstances of their release are now framed by this tragedy, the meaning of the songs and the love we have for them has not changed.”

An update: pic.twitter.com/prp2NwOKUS — P O L A R I S (@PolarisAus) July 20, 2023

‘FATALISM’ is set for release on Friday September 1. The band released the single ‘Inhumane’ in May.

Polaris will pick up the ‘FATALISM’ tour on home soil in September with a show on Thursday September 7 at Metro City in Perth. Its North American tour will kick off in Los Angeles on Thursday October 5. Tickets are on sale now.

In a separate post on Saturday (July 22), the band also expressed its anger at attempts to find out if they were seeking a new guitarist. They alleged on Twitter that a call had been made to the Eora/Sydney hardcore and punk record store Resist Records from a person enquiring about rumours the band were already searching for Siew’s replacement. At the time of Siew’s death the band explicitly asked for the public to respect their privacy during this period of mourning.

Apparently last week someone cold-called Resist Records – not an office or a team of corporate execs, but a literal brick & mortar punk record store in Syd – & said “I’ve heard Polaris are looking for a new guitarist?” Can’t believe we have to say this, but… don’t do this. Ever — P O L A R I S (@PolarisAus) July 21, 2023

Siew died on Monday, June 19, while the band were on tour in Europe. A cause of death was not revealed and the band cancelled their remaining European tour dates. Siew was 26 years old and joined the band in 2013, shortly after the release of their debut EP ‘Dichotomy’.

Polaris’s Australian tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Thursday, September 7 – Perth, Metro City

Saturday, September 9 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday, September 10 – Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall

Wednesday, September 13 – Newcastle, Bar On the Hill

Friday, September 15 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday, September 16 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion