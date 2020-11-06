Polaris cover Eskimo Joe’s ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ for triple j’s Like A Version

Polaris have taken on an Aussie favourite for triple j’s Like A Version today (November 6), putting their own spin on ‘Black Fingernails, Red Wine’ by Eskimo Joe.

Eskimo Joe originally released the song as a single from their 2006 album of the same name. It placed second in triple j’s Hottest 100 of that year and has arguably become the band’s biggest hit to date.

Listen to Polaris’ rendition below:

“I remember ‘Black Fingernails’ and ‘Sarah’ [by Eskimo Joe] just rotating on the radio and I loved those songs,” drummer Daniel Furnari said after the band’s performance.

“I think one of the challenging things was…it’s a really detailed song and you don’t realise that necessarily the first few times you listen through but Jake [Steinhauser, vocalist/bassist] went through all of the layers meticulously.”

Speaking about the experience of playing in the Like A Version studio, Steinhauser added that “there’s something about when you play a stage and you face a crowd it’s about them and when we turn around and face a circle, suddenly we’re playing with each other a lot more than it ever feels.”

As is typical of the segment, Polaris also played through an original during their spell on Like A Version. The band performed ‘Vagabond’, a cut from their 2020 album, ‘The Death Of Me’.

Aside from releasing ‘The Death Of Me’ this year, Polaris frontman Jamie Hails teamed up with In Hearts Wake in May for the single ‘Hellbringer’. The track appeared on In Hearts Wake’s third album, ‘KALIYUGA’.

Earlier in the year, Polaris topped The Faction’s Hardest 100 of 2019 countdown, courtesy of their song ‘Masochist’.