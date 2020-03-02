Polaris denounce fans who allegedly abused drag queens at bar after Sydney show

Polaris have denounced the behaviour of punters who, after leaving the band’s show at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney this weekend, allegedly abused drag queens at a bar next door.

Musician Brendan MacLean claimed that people leaving the Enmore Theatre on Friday night (February 28) verbally abused and spat on drag queens who were at the bar next door to the venue.

“Your fans at Sydney Enmore walked to the bar next door and spat on the drag queens and called them “disgusting creatures” – not your fault but thought you outta know,” MacLean tweeted at the band. “So upsetting, a lot of really shaken young queer people.”

@PolarisAus your fans at Sydney Enmore walked to the bar next door and spat on the drag queens and called them “disgusting creatures” – not your fault but thought you outta know. So upsetting, a lot of really shaken young queer people. — Brendan Maclean (@macleanbrendan) February 28, 2020

Polaris promptly responded, saying that it was “so awful and upsetting to hear”.

“We’ve always taken pride in having a fanbase that’s mostly forward thinking, diverse and loving, but sadly we don’t get to choose who comes to our shows,” the band tweeted. “Please understand that these people do not represent us in any way.”

This is so awful and upsetting to hear. We’ve always taken pride in having a fanbase that’s mostly forward thinking, diverse and loving, but sadly we don’t get to choose who comes to our shows. Please understand that these people do not represent us in any way. — P O L A R I S (@PolarisAus) February 28, 2020

The band then tweeted at their followers directly, slamming the alleged behaviour of those punters and asking those with similar views to completely disengage with the band.

“To anyone who behaves like this: Do not come to our shows. Do not wear our merch. You are not welcome where we play and we don’t want you in our community,” they said.

(2/) – then sit yourself down and rethink yourself. On Mardi Gras weekend of all times, this is incredibly disappointing. We have nothing but love for the queer community and we know (or at least hope) that the majority of our fans stand with us. This does not represent us. — P O L A R I S (@PolarisAus) February 28, 2020

“On Mardi Gras weekend of all times, this is incredibly disappointing. We have nothing but love for the queer community and we know (or at least hope) that the majority of our fans stand with us. This does not represent us.”

(4/) ..a timely reminder that there’s still a lot of growing to be done & a reminder of why events like Syd Mardi Gras are so important.

Wear your colours, wear your glitter and don’t let anyone take this weekend from you. Wishing you all a safe and happy mardi gras 🏳️‍🌈 — P O L A R I S (@PolarisAus) February 29, 2020

The Sydney show was the band’s penultimate date of their Australian tour in support of their new album, ‘The Death Of Me’, which was released February 21. The album debuted at #3 on the ARIA Albums Chart over the weekend. Polaris’ tour concluded in Brisbane last Saturday, February 29.