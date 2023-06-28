Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew has died, aged 26.

Today, June 28, the band took to social media to break the news. Per the band’s statement, Siew died on Monday, June 19. A cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with shattered hearts [and] the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday June 19. He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate,” Polaris wrote in their statement.

“He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure. He loved art, and beauty in all its forms… And most of all, he loved [and] adored his family and friends. He was also much admired and beloved by so many. Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives.”

The band also asked for fans to “please respect the wishes of Ryan’s family for privacy at this time, and likewise that you give us, our team and family the space to grieve [and] attempt to heal from this immeasurable loss. We know that you will be grieving with us and that we, and our community, will hold each other through this.”

Siew joined Polaris in 2013, one year after the band had formed, and shortly after they released their debut EP ‘Dichotomy’.

Polaris were on tour in Europe during the time of Siew’s death, having performed at Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium the day before his passing. On June 20, the band announced on social media that they would be cancelling all remaining dates on their European run to deal with “a serious personal crisis in our family”.

Europe: pic.twitter.com/DcEe2Xcvgq — P O L A R I S (@PolarisAus) June 20, 2023

Polaris are set to release a new album, ‘Fatalism’ in September, and tour Australia that same month with August Burns Red, Kublai Khan TX and Currents. The record, which they announced in May with the release of the single ‘Inhumane’, will be their last with Siew.

Following the news of Siew’s death, several bands and musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late guitarist.

Although I haven’t toured with Ryan, I’ve heard some incredible stories over the years. I hope his friends, family and bandmates will be ok. RIP Ryan Siew — Ryan GOTHling (@TuckFFAK) June 28, 2023

RIP Ryan…

I remember being 16 watching him as a kid on Youtube making the best guitar covers possible to later being in one of the biggest modern metal bands in the world. He had a huge influence on so many people including myself and will always be a legend — Nik Nocturnal (@NikNocturnal) June 27, 2023

Sending so much love guys ❤️❤️😢 — PhaseOne (@PhaseOneAU) June 27, 2023

I am so sorry 🖤 he will truly be missed. What an incredible guy and artist. Sending love. — lauren babic (@laurenbabic) June 27, 2023

We’re so sorry 🖤 Sending you guys all the love. — We Came As Romans (@wecameasromans) June 28, 2023

Members of Spiritbox, Architects, August Burns Red, Intervals and more have also shared their condolences in the comments of Polaris’ Instagram post.