Polaris takes out top spot in Hardest 100 countdown of 2019

Sydney metalcore band Polaris have taken out the #1 spot in The Faction’s Hardest 100 of 2019.

Their track ‘Masochist’ was a late contender, dropping in November last year as the first taste of their recently released second album, ‘The Death Of Me.’

Following on the heels of Polaris were The Amity Affliction with their second-placing lead single ‘All My Friends Are Dead.’ According to The Faction, the war between them and Polaris was “an epic battle that played out from day one of voting.”

Ocean Grove, Bring Me The Horizon, Northlane, Slipknot and Thornhill also featured in the top ten.

This year’s countdown was full of Australian talent, totalling at 57 per cent of the total list. 60 per cent of the top ten were homegrown artists too.

Northlane and Thornhill tied for the most number of entries in the Hardest 100 of 2019 – five tracks each, from their respective albums ‘Alien’ and ‘The Dark Pool.’

Listen to Polaris’ winning single ‘Masochist’ below.

Hardest 100, which runs in a similar vein to triple j’s Hottest 100, is produced by heavy music radio station The Faction. The countdown is open to both Australian and International acts within the realms of hardcore, metal, punk and heavy rock.

When the countdown first kicked off, Wall of Sound reported Tim Price of The Faction saying, “time after time, the world over, we see that representation means everything – to be seen – so in a time where heavy music is fighting for its spot to be seen at The Grammys or The ARIAs, I want to put it to the front of mind and give the scene something to own and to feel like their voice is being heard.”

This is the first year since the Hardest 100’s inception in 2017, where Brighton metalcore outfit Architects haven’t won. Although, they did make an appearance at #54 with their cover of Deftones ‘Change (In The House Of Flies).’

The Faction Hardest 100 of 2019

1. Polaris – Masochist

2. The Amity Affliction – All My Friends Are Dead

3. Ocean Grove – Ask For The Anthem

4. Bring Me The Horizon – Ludens

5. A Day To Remember – Resentment

6. Slipknot – Unsainted

7. Northlane – 4D

8. Northlane – Bloodline

9. Make Them Suffer – Hollowed Heart

10. Thornhill – Nurture

11. Falling In Reverse – Popular Monster

12. A Day To Remember – Degenerates

13. Thornhill – Where We Go When We Die

14. I Prevail – Bow Down

15. Northlane – Talking Heads

16. Knocked Loose – Mistakes Like Fractures

17. Windwaker – My Empire

18. Ocean Grove – Junkie$

19. Alpha Wolf – Sub-Zero

20. Dealer – Crooked

21. Splinter – Innocence

22. Parkway Drive – Shadow Boxing

23. Denzel Curry – Bulls on Parade (triple j Like A Version)

24. Thornhill – Lily & The Moon

25. Ice Nine Kills – IT Is The End

26. TOOL – 7empest

27. Dealer – Grotesque

28. Slipknot – Nero Forte

29. 23/19 – Attitude Error

30. Ocean Sleeper – Light In My Dark

31. Slowly Slowly – Jellyfish

32. Alpha Wolf – No Name

33. Wage War – Low

34. While She Sleeps – The Guilty Party

35. A New Way Home – Into You

36. TOOL – Fear Inoculum

37. A Somerset Parade – Clementine

38. Gravemind – Volgin

39. Slipknot – Solway Firth

40. Windwaker – The Sitch

41. Gravemind – Phantom Pain

42. Kublai Khan TX – Boomslang

43. Ocean Grove – Sunny

44. Stand Atlantic – Hate Me (Sometimes)

45. The Gloom in The Corner – Misanthropic

46. Thornhill – Coven

47. FEVER 333 – BURN IT

48. Killswitch Engage – The Signal Fire

49. Bring Me The Horizon – Wonderful life ft. Dani Filth

50. Deadlights – Bathed In Venom

51. The Beautiful Monument – Deceiver

52. ATLVS – Mercury feat. Jamie McLees of Lotus Eater

53. TOOL – Pneuma

54. Architects – Change (In The House Of Flies)

55. Falling in Reverse – Drugs

56. Rammstein – Deutschland

57. Rumours – Incredulous

58. Alexisonfire – Familiar Drugs

59. Bring Me The Horizon – Medicine

60. Belle Haven – Forget Me

61. Dealer – Pretty Stupid

62. Ocean Sleeper – Hate Me Like You Mean It

63. Thy Art Is Murder – Death Squad Anthem

64. Thy Art Is Murder – Make America Hate Again

65. A Past In Ruins – No Going Back

66. I Prevail – Breaking Down

67. Knocked Loose – …And Still I Wander South

68. Rumours – Paralysed

69. Fit For A King – When Everything Means Nothing

70. Silverstein – Burn It Down feat. Caleb Shomo

71. The Daily Chase – Freedom/Fiction

72. (hed) p.e. – Can I Rock

73. A Swift Farewell – What You Wanted

74. Northlane – Eclipse

75. Stray From The Path – Kickback feat. Brendan Murphy

76. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes – Crowbar

77. Kublai Khan TX – Self-Destruct

78. Mirrors – Damien

79. Northlane – Details Matter

80. Alpha Wolf – Russian Roulette

81. Reside – Replace Me

82. Beartooth – You never know

83. Slowly Slowly – Safety Switch

84. TOOL – Invincible

85. Dance Gavin Dance – Head Hunter

86. The Butterfly Effect – Unbroken

87. Thornhill – Views From The Sun

88. Pridelands – Dark Sources

89. Slowly Slowly – Creature of Habit Pt.2

90. After The Burial – Behold The Crown

91. Cog – Drawn Together

92. Counterparts – Paradise and Plague

93. Issues – Tapping Out

94. Periphery – Reptile

95. Sleep Token – The Offering

96. Void of Vision – If Only

97. Stepson – The Entire History Of You

98. Enter Shikari – Stop The Clocks

99. Dream State – Primrose

100. Osaka Punch – Drones