Police are investigating whether location-tagged Instagram post prompted PnB Rock shooting

Police are investigating whether a location-tagged Instagram post by PnB Rock’s girlfriend could have prompted the attack that led to his death.

The rapper – real name Rakim Allen – was fatally shot in South Los Angeles at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant around 1pm on Monday (September 12). The rapper had been at the eatery with his girlfriend, who posted a location-tagged photo in a since-deleted Instagram post shortly prior to the attack.

The assailant, who police are attempting to identify by examining security footage from inside the restaurant and surrounding businesses, pulled out a firearm in the restaurant and demanded items from Rock. According to police, Rock was shot almost immediately during the robbery, and died shortly after being taken to hospital.

Rock “was with his family – with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his – and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said on Tuesday (September 13).

Nicki Minaj has likened Rock’s death to that of Pop Smoke, who was murdered in a home invasion in 2020. Days before his killing, Smoke posted images to social media which identified the address he was staying at, potentially tipping off his attackers to his whereabouts.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” Minaj wrote on Twitter. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

Conversely, many online have rejected the notion that Rock’s girlfriend was responsible for his death, and criticised those placing blame on her while grieving the loss of her partner.

One of the most prominent voices to hit back at the suggestion was Cardi B, who tweeted that she “highly doubted” the alleged assailant determined PnB Rock’s whereabouts from his girlfriend’s Instagram.

“He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting,” the rapper wrote. “It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

YouTuber DJ Akademiks made similar comments, tweeting that “everyone [is] passing blame to everyone” besides the assailant, emphasising that the reason for Rock’s death was because the attacker “decided to try to rob him and take his life. Everything else is extra.”

