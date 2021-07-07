Police called to Rihanna’s Los Angeles home following reports of intruder

Police were reportedly called to Rihanna‘s Los Angeles home last week after reports of an intruder trespassing on her property.

TMZ reports that officers were called to the singer’s home after her security team alerted police about a man who hopped over a perimeter wall.

The man is thought to have fled by the time police arrived and the incident is now under investigation.

Sources told w that Rihanna is currently renting out the home and was not there at the time of the incident.

Rihanna’s security was previously compromised in 2018 when stalker Eduardo Leon was arrested in the singer’s Hollywood home after attempting to spend the night there and have sex.

Leon later pleaded guilty to stalking, vandalism and resisting arrest in connection with the incident. He is believed to have spent 12 hours in her mansion before one of her assistants found him on the property.

In other Rihanna news, it was confirmed in May that the singer is dating A$AP Rocky, after years of on-and-off speculation about their relationship.

The pair were first linked in 2013 when A$AP supported the Barbadian singer on her ‘Diamonds World Tour’.

In a new interview with GQ, Rocky described her as “the love of my life”.