Police called to Wireless festival amid concerns over crowds

Police were called to Wireless Festival yesterday (July 11) amid concerns over large crowds that had gathered.

Dozens of officers were deployed near Finsbury Park at 3pm on Sunday after reports of people trying to make their way past queues.

Footage on social media appeared to show people jumping over gates into the event through packed crowds as temperatures rose to almost 30C (86F).

A Metropolitan Police statement about the situation read: “A small number of people tried to get through an entrance to Wireless Festival while others were queueing.

“As a result of this, security staff put in place a brief hold on people being admitted to the event to ensure the safe flow of people into the site. This caused a large crowd to form in the area around the site.

“Officers assisted security staff with managing the crowd to keep people safe.

“We continue to work closely with the event organiser and other partners to prevent further disruption and we thank people attending for their patience, particularly in the hot weather.”

Fans at the event on Twitter said they were concerned about safety.

One tweeted: “I’m genuinely starting to get worried for Nicki and people’s safety…more people keep piling up and it’s very hot out there.”

While another added: “Having only the smallest opening at the singular entrance to Finsbury Park, with no regulated flow of pedestrian traffic. People being trampled and forced to climb tall gates.”

The crowds on this hot day too omg I just hope y'all are safe but the security at Wireless really need to fix up how did they not prepare for things like this? https://t.co/bpcZxxRe48 — ⁴Reece⁹ᴺᴹ⁷🍂³❀ (@r33cekm) July 10, 2022

Y'all I'm seeing a bunch of PACKED crowds. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE BE SAFE. Look out for one another! Don't hesitate to try to get help if you see someone hurt. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ NICKI X WIRELESS — Monsé💙 (@BRII_STARR) July 10, 2022

Large crowds queuing for Wireless festival in Finsbury Park have stormed the fences resulting in police pushing them back, this comes after reports event organisers were refusing to open the gates. #WirelessFestival2022 #fyp #news pic.twitter.com/EYwQNf3BBD — Scarcity News (@ScarcityStudios) July 10, 2022

I’m genuinely starting to get worried for nicki & people’s safety… more people keep pilling up and it’s very hot out there 🫤 wireless festival should’ve never added more tickets after it sold out twice… — welp. (@yslonika) July 10, 2022

Haringey Council said two nearby roads were closed to “enable crowd safety management”.

Prior to the event, Wireless issued warnings about the sale of fake tickets and scammers. They issued a statement on social media confirming the event was sold out.

NME has reached out to Wireless Festival for comment.

Wireless has this year run an expanded edition of the normal festival with a stacked line-up of hip-hop and R&B heavyweights.

This year it’s incorporate three sites – London’s Crystal Palace Park, Finsbury Park and Birmingham’s NEC – over two consecutive weekends running from July 1-3 and July 8-10. The Crystal Palace leg, however, was only for the first weekend.

A$AP Rocky headlined Crystal Palace on July 1, while J. Cole (UK exclusive) topped the bill on the July 2 and Tyler, the Creator bowed out on July 3.

Cardi B meanwhile headlined Finsbury Park for a UK exclusive performance on July 8. SZA played her debut UK festival headline set on July 9 while Nicki Minaj topped the bill yesterday (July 10).

Dave headlined Birmingham on July 8 while Cardi B performed on July 9. J. Cole completed the show on Sunday (July 10) at the NEC’s new purpose-built outdoor site.