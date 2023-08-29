Police drop sexual misconduct investigation into Rammstein’s Till Lindemann

German prosecutors have dropped the investigation against Rammstein‘s frontman Till Lindemann following allegations of sexual assault.

The investigation was opened back in June after several women came forward, claiming that the singer drugged and recruited them to engage in sexual activity. Lindenmann had previously denied the allegations with his attorneys adding that the claims were “without exception untrue”.

As The Washington Post reports, Berlin’s prosecution office shared a statement on Tuesday, August 29 that read: “The evaluation of the available evidence — above all the press reports that refer to anonymous whistleblowers, as well as the additional questioning of witnesses — has not produced any indications that the accused has carried out sexual acts on women against their will, administered disabling substances or exploited a power imbalance towards underage sexual partners in order to persuade them to have sex.”

In a statement, Lindemann’s lawyers said that they would “immediately pursue legal action in response to all such accusations”.

The allegations against Lindemann first arose in May, when a 24-year-old named Shelby Lynn claimed that a supposed “casting director” invited her to sit in a “row zero” section at the band’s show in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Documented on social media, she claimed that someone led her beneath the stage and the singer later made an advance towards her. She also said that she rejected the advances and Lindemann reacted angrily. Lynn also made it clear that she is not accusing the frontman of rape.

“I’d like to clarify again. Till did NOT touch me,” she wrote on Twitter. “He accepted I did not want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me.”

She also alleged that she felt like she had been drugged at a pre-show party, however, it was later reported that a urine test showed no signs of intoxication. Following the accusations, the band denied any wrongdoing.

Following Lynn’s accusations coming to light, other women also came forward with similar claims — stating that they were too approached by a “casting director” who was looking to arrange a meeting with Lindemann.

Universal Music halted all marketing and promotion for the band amid the investigation. As per The New York Times, The label said: “The accusations against Till Lindemann have shocked us and we have the greatest respect for the women who have spoken out so courageously in public in this case.”

Since the accusations came to light, publishing house Kiepenheuer & Witsch — which published a 2020 book of Lindemann’s poetry — had severed any ties to the musician following the allegations and an explicit video that resurfaced.

“From our point of view, Till Lindemann exceeds immovable limits in dealing with women,” the statement read. “We have therefore decided to end our collaboration with Till Lindemann with immediate effect, as our relationship of trust with the author has been irretrievably broken.”

Responding to the accusations and the statement from Kiepenheuer & Witsch, the band issued a statement on social media, denying all claims. They also urged fans to withhold from joining in the “public prejudice” against the members and those coming forward with accusations.

Rolling Stone also reported that the band have barred the “casting director” named from attending future concerts, and that after parties for recent Munich concerts were cancelled.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.