Police investigate Brisbane nightclub for allegedly opening dancefloor on Friday night

Police are investigating a nightclub in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley after footage showed a possible breach of social distancing restrictions over the weekend.

As reported by SBS News, footage emerged of people allegedly dancing shoulder-to-shoulder at Prohibition nightclub on Friday night (July 3). This is the same day pubs and clubs were allowed to open in the state, although dancefloors were to remain off-limits.

Queensland Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk said police are investigating the club to see if any restrictions were breached.

READ MORE: How to help the Australian music scene during the coronavirus pandemic

Advertisement

“There were messages among the owners yesterday (July 5), all appalled and outraged, regarding it,” Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct president Jason Hirt told AAP over the weekend.

“We are all playing by the rules and getting it right, so we are very disappointed.

“Everyone is aware the dancefloor is off-limits and we’re hoping it doesn’t affect anyone else.”

This contrasts to what’s currently happening in Western Australia, with the state enjoying minimal restrictions on clubs and pubs as of last week.

From Friday 27 June, all limits on gatherings in WA were removed, given that a two-square metre rule was still in place. Concert halls, live music venues, bars, pubs and nightclubs were permitted to host unseated performances, and licensed premises and food businesses were no longer restricted to seated service.