Police report filed against Brass Against’s singer after onstage urination

Local police are now investigating Brass Against’s singer Sophia Urista who urinated on a willing fan while performing onstage.

The NSFW antics happened while the band were performing at Florida’s Welcome To Rockville festival over the weekend. Footage of Urista urinating on the face of a male fan while performing a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Wake Up’ soon went viral.

The band later apologised for the events, claiming Urista “got carried away” and that “it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows”.

However, it’s now been revealed that the Daytona Beach Police are investigating the incident, as it may have broken indecent exposure laws.

We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona. — Brass Against (@BrassAgainst) November 13, 2021

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, local police received a message via Facebook about the event on Friday (November 13). According to their spokesman Messod Bendayan, the person was instructed to file a report and they did.

He said the next step would be for the department’s criminal investigations division to look into the matter.

You can watch the NSFW footage below at your own discretion.

Reportedly, Florida statute 800.03 makes it unlawful for someone to “expose his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from such private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner.” If found guilty, Urista could face a fine of $1,000 or up to a year in jail.

“We are aware of the situation. We do not condone the inappropriate behaviour that was displayed and have addressed this directly with the band, as well as other artists to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again,” said a statement from festival organiser Danny Wimmer.

The band were asked online whether the fan knew he was going to be urinated on, to which they replied: “Yes. Several comments made about peeing prior to it actually happening. Invited to stage.” They also said Urista cleaned up the stage after their set.

Brass Against are yet to respond to the latest police investigation reports.

The band will touring the UK and Europe next year, supporting Tool on their headline run.