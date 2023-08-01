Police report filed against Cardi B for throwing mic at fan

A police report has been filed against Cardi B after she threw a microphone at an audience member mid-show.

Footage of the moment was shared online on Saturday (July 29) and quickly spread across social media. In the clip, the rapper – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – is seen on stage performing in Las Vegas in a long orange dress, when a person in the audience hurls liquid from a cup at her.

She then responds, visibly annoyed, and aggressively throws her microphone at the crowd member while also appearing to yell at them. Security members at the gig quickly begin to surround the person who threw the drink.

Now, according to authorities, a concertgoer has been reported as filing a new police report, claiming they were “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage”.

As reported by The Independent, the rapper isn’t identified by name in the report, although the address and date of the incident match the venue where the rapper had been performing that same day.

Currently, no arrest or citation has been issued following the event.

Issuing a new statement regarding the filing, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said: “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

NME has reached out to Cardi B’s representatives for comment.

The situation was one of the latest incidents in recent weeks, regarding the ongoing trend of audience members throwing items at performers while they are on stage.

The worrying fad has grown in recent months, and the most prolific case took place last month, when Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a mobile phone – thrown at her by a member of the audience.

In footage of the moment, Rexha can be seen dropping to her knees on stage as she clutches her face. She was left needing stitches above her eye, and it was later reported that the concertgoer who threw the device did so because he thought “it would be funny”.

Drake has also been hit twice by objects thrown by his audience during his current tour with 21 Savage. The first incident saw him hit on the arm by a mobile phone, while the second saw him call out a crowd member after they hurled their vape onto the stage.

Other examples include P!nk, who was left confused after a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes onto her stage in London, Harry Styles being hit in the eye by a mysterious object thrown at him in Vienna, and Ava Max being slapped in the face by someone who ran onto the stage during a gig in Los Angeles.

So far, both Adele and Billie Eilish have warned concertgoers of these incidents, with the former joking that she would kill any audience member who threw items at her during her Las Vegas residency.